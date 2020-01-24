One killed in Arlington Heights crash Friday

One person died Friday evening after an SUV that was turning left onto Hintz Road from northbound Arlington Heights Road was struck by a Chevy Cavalier, according to Arlington Heights police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, and the victim's identity has not been released.

According to Arlington Heights police, the red Kia Sportage was struck by the yellow Cavalier, which was southbound on Arlington Heights Road, just before 5 p.m.

The Kia driver was turning left onto Hintz on a yellow light when the crash occurred, a news release said. The Kia driver was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arrival, police said.

Buffalo Grove firefighters tended to the Chevy driver, who was not hospitalized, police said.

The intersection fully reopened by 9:30 p.m. Friday, police said. The crash remains under investigation.