 

Lockdown lifted at Great Lakes naval base

  • Naval Station Great Lakes near North Chicago is on lockdown after a driver of a car passed a security checkpoint without authorization Friday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 1/24/2020 1:16 PM

A five-hour lockdown of the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in North Chicago was lifted about noon Friday after buildings on the base were searched and given an all-clear by military police.

The lockdown occurred just after 7 a.m. when a Toyota Camry belonging to an employee of the base passed through a gate and did not follow directions of a gate sentry, a base spokesman said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The vehicle and driver were located about 9:30 a.m.

The employee was questioned as police searched multiple buildings using specially trained dogs throughout the morning.

No one was harmed and the vehicle did not cause any damage.

A graduation ceremony slated for earlier this morning is being delayed until later today, a spokesman said.

Base officials also reported that a vehicle that had been driven to the base for the graduation caught fire during the lockdown, but was extinguished.

The fire was unrelated to the gate runner, officials said.

