Hanover Park man charged with sexually abusing children, head-butting sergeant

A Hanover Park man has been charged with sexually abusing three children and head-butting a police sergeant in the chest following his arrest.

Juan Garrafa-Salazar, 31, was ordered held on $2 million bail Tuesday, according to a Cook County state's attorney spokeswoman.

He's charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, grooming and misdemeanor domestic battery in addition to aggravated battery to a police officer.

The three children were 8 and 9 years old in the spring of 2019 and were sleeping over at another adult's home when Garrafa-Salazar entered the bedroom and showed one of them a video of a couple engaged in a sex act, said Tandra Simonton, spokeswoman for the state's attorney's office.

The other children awoke, at which time Garrafa-Salazar sexually abused them, Simonton said.

One of the children told a friend, who in turn told her mother. That woman told the mother of two of the children. A judge issued a warrant for Garrafa-Salazar on Jan. 3.

On Jan. 18, Hanover Park police responded to a call of a man head-butting his roommate in the face, Simonton said. By the time police arrived, Garrafa-Salazar had fled, according to authorities. Footprints led to a dumpster where police located and arrested him. As officers attempted to place him in the police car, Garrafa-Salazar head-butted a uniformed sergeant in the chest, Simonton said.

Garrafa-Salazar next appears in court on Feb. 13.