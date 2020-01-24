 

CDC confirms coronavirus case in Chicago woman

 
Michelle Fay Cortez
Bloomberg
 
 
Updated 1/24/2020 9:51 AM

A Chicago woman has been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus from China that has killed at least 25 people there and sparked a global race to contain the outbreak.

The patient is a woman in her 60s from Chicago who visited Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, in December and returned to the U.S. on Jan. 13, said Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

She is the second confirmed case in the United States.

Layden spoke at a briefing Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first U.S. case was a man in his 30s who was traveling in Wuhan and arrived back in the U.S. on Jan. 15, Washington state health officials said on a call with the CDC Tuesday.

