Authorities say man escaped squad car after arrest near Lake Villa

Lake County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a 26-year-old man who they say escaped from a squad car after an arrest on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Nicholas A. Valentino, who has no permanent address, after they were sent to the 37400 block of North Cermona Avenue near Lake Villa for a drug investigation and learned he had two outstanding warrants.

Valentino was handcuffed and put in the back seat of a squad car about 1:35 p.m., but he escaped after a deputy briefly returned to a residence on North Cermona to collect evidence, a news release said.

Valentino was wanted in Lake County on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and in DuPage County on warrant for a drug possession, authorities said.

Valentino is 6 foot, 2 inches tall and weights about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black sweatpants and gym shoes. Valentino, who has brown hair, brown eyes and a short beard, also had his hands cuffed behind his back when he escaped, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call 911.