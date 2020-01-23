Watch Republican Senate candidates debate in their bids to replace Durbin

GOP Senate candidates Casey Chlebek, Mark Curran, Peggy Hubbard, Robert Marshall and Tom Tarter squared off in a joint interview Friday with representatives of the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

Watch the full exchange in the Republican primary for the seat now held by Democrat Dick Durbin.

Chlebek of Glenview, is president of the Illinois division of the Polish American Congress; Curran, the former sheriff of Lake County. is from Libertyville; Hubbard, a retired IRS analyst and a former U.S. Navy veteran and law enforcement officer, is from Belleville; Marshall is a physician and former trustee for the village of Burr Ridge; and urological oncologist Tom Tarter is from Springfield.

The election is March 17.