Watch Bansal, Laib interview in their race for Congress

Congressional candidates Krishna Bansal and Rick Laib promoted conservative views in a collegial joint interview this week with the Daily Herald Editorial Board.

Watch the full exchange in the Republican primary for the seat now held by Democrat Bill Foster in the 11th Congressional District.

Bansal, vice chair of the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission, is from Joliet.

Laib, a sergeant with the Will County sheriff's office, is from Joliet.

The election is March 17.