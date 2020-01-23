Former St. Viator coach indicted on charge of sexually abusing teenage girl

Prosecutors announced an indictment Thursday against former St. Viator High School coach Joseph Majkowski on a new charge of sexually abusing a minor.

Majkowski, 65, had previously been charged with sending inappropriate text messages to four 15-year-old students. Those misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges are still pending.

Majkowski will be arraigned on the new felony charge Feb. 5.

In June 2019, the day before he was to retire, police escorted Majkowski off the Catholic high school's Arlington Heights campus.

The next month, the Arlington Heights resident was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The sexual abuse allegation surfaced in October 2019.

The mother of that accuser called police after the initial allegations against him became public and indicated her daughter had received similar texts from Majkowski, according to Arlington Heights police Sgt. Andrew Blevins.

The family did not want to pursue charges, Blevins said.

However, after the girl told therapists Majkowski groped her in his office, she and her mother spoke with investigators.

In December 2019, Majkowski was arrested on charges he sexually abused the teen.

Defense attorney Alfred Stavros previously described the allegation as "unfounded and unsubstantiated."