Cullerton's lawyer appears close to deal with prosecutors about key evidence

State Sen. Thomas E. Cullerton walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in August. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

State Sen. Thomas Cullerton's lawyer is apparently finalizing a deal with federal prosecutors over key evidence in the indicted politician's embezzlement case.

Cullerton's attorney last month asked U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman to order prosecutors to disclose crucial details about ex-Teamsters boss John Coli, who pleaded guilty in July in an extortion case and agreed to cooperate with authorities. A grand jury hit Cullerton, a Villa Park Democrat, with an indictment a few days after Coli's plea.

For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.