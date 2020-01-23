Carol Stream man guilty of preying sexually on disabled, under-age relative

A Carol Stream man was convicted Thursday of preying sexually on a disabled relative while she was a child.

DuPage County Judge Alexander McGimpsey found Adan Rodriguez-Ocampo, 54, guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Rodriguez-Ocampo was arrested on the charges in 2015. The abuse and the assaults started in 2009, two years after Rodriguez-Ocampo moved in with the victim's family. The girl was 10 at the time. They continued after Rodriguez-Ocampo moved into an apartment across the hall, with some of the activity taking place in the building's laundry room.

It was discovered when the victim's mother found improper photographs of her daughter on the girl's cellphone, and that Rodriguez-Ocampo had been messaging the girl and asking her to take such photos and send them to him.

Four of the sexual assault counts are aggravated because of her physical and cognitive disabilities. Now 20, she attends special-education classes in high school and uses braces to help her walk.

The girl testified how Rodriguez-Ocampo repeatedly assaulted her. She was not able to use proper words for body parts, but her descriptions of what happened were still credible, McGimpsey said Thursday.

Rodriguez-Ocampo already is serving a 29-year prison sentence on charges of manufacturing child pornography of the girl. He will now face a minimum sentence of 48 years on the assault charges, to be served after he finishes the child pornography sentence, and will have to serve at least 40 years before being eligible for parole.