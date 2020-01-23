 

Carol Stream man guilty of preying sexually on disabled, under-age relative

  • Adan Rodriguez-Ocampo

    Adan Rodriguez-Ocampo

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 1/23/2020 5:54 PM

A Carol Stream man was convicted Thursday of preying sexually on a disabled relative while she was a child.

DuPage County Judge Alexander McGimpsey found Adan Rodriguez-Ocampo, 54, guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rodriguez-Ocampo was arrested on the charges in 2015. The abuse and the assaults started in 2009, two years after Rodriguez-Ocampo moved in with the victim's family. The girl was 10 at the time. They continued after Rodriguez-Ocampo moved into an apartment across the hall, with some of the activity taking place in the building's laundry room.

It was discovered when the victim's mother found improper photographs of her daughter on the girl's cellphone, and that Rodriguez-Ocampo had been messaging the girl and asking her to take such photos and send them to him.

Four of the sexual assault counts are aggravated because of her physical and cognitive disabilities. Now 20, she attends special-education classes in high school and uses braces to help her walk.

The girl testified how Rodriguez-Ocampo repeatedly assaulted her. She was not able to use proper words for body parts, but her descriptions of what happened were still credible, McGimpsey said Thursday.

Rodriguez-Ocampo already is serving a 29-year prison sentence on charges of manufacturing child pornography of the girl. He will now face a minimum sentence of 48 years on the assault charges, to be served after he finishes the child pornography sentence, and will have to serve at least 40 years before being eligible for parole.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Trial begins for man charged with abusing girl with disabilities
Related Article
Trial begins for man charged with abusing girl with disabilities
 
Related Article
Suburban man convicted of child porn gets 29-year sentence
 
Carol Stream man charged with abusing disabled girl
Related Article
Carol Stream man charged with abusing disabled girl
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 