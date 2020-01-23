Authorities identify Algonquin woman killed in crash near Lake Barrington

Authorities have released the identity of an Algonquin woman killed in a crash near Lake Barrington late Tuesday night.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said 30-year-old Angela Parisi died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

"We have been in close contact with Ms. Parisi's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," Cooper said in a news release.

Parisi was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima south on Kelsey Road just north of Flint Creek Road at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when the car veered off the road for unknown reasons, according to Lake County sheriff's police.

The car drove into a ditch on the left side of the road where it struck a tree, flipped onto its roof and was hit by a southbound 2002 Toyota Camry driven by a 39-year-old Fox River Grove man, sheriff's police said. The Camry's driver was taken to nearby Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Parisi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit. The coroner's office also is continuing its investigation, Cooper said.