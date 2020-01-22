Watch Foster, Ventura debate in their race for Congress
Progressive challenger Rachel Ventura and centrist Rep. Bill Foster took part in a feisty joint interview Wednesday morning with the Daily Herald Editorial Board as the two mixed it up on a variety of issues including climate change, income inequality and health care.
Watch the full interview of the exchange in the Democratic primary for the seat now held by Foster in the 11th Congressional District.
Ventura, a member of the Will County Board, is from Joliet. Foster is from Naperville. The election is March 17.
