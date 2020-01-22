Warrant: Aurora man who died after crash was shot during drug deal gone bad

A 19-year-old man who died Jan. 5 after crashing into a fence near Aurora was shot during a marijuana deal gone bad, according to a search warrant.

Salvatore Sciascia IV, of Aurora, was pronounced dead after crashing his dark blue 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix coupe on the 1500 block of Dearborn Avenue, according to a warrant for Sciascia's passenger's cellphone that recently was unsealed in Kane County court records.

Sciascia and his passenger drove to the area of Beckwith Street and Solfisburg Avenue on Aurora's northeast side about 7:55 p.m. to sell marijuana to three men, according to the warrant.

The passenger told police that Sciascia, who was a documented gang member, had made Snapchat posts that day about 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., promoting "gas," or high-grade marijuana, for sale, according to the warrant.

The passenger told police Sciascia was communicating with the potential buyer on Snapchat just before the shooting and the buyer told Sciascia to back up into the dead-end area of Beckwith, south of Solfisburg, according to the warrant.

"At that time, three unknown male subjects approached the vehicle near the driver's side," according to the warrant.

"An argument ensured between Sciascia and one of the offenders over the cannabis, resulting in the offender pulling out a handgun and firing approximately three times through the driver's window, striking Sciascia in the torso. Sciascia then drove away but ended up losing consciousness and crashing the vehicle approximately two blocks away."

Sciascia was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger suffered a superficial wound to his ear but authorities were unable to determine if the injury was from a bullet or the car crash, according to the warrant.

Investigators hope information on Sciascia's passenger's cellphone can help identify the attackers, according to the warrant.

Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information may call (630) 444-1103 or anonymously by texting key word "KANE" and the tip to 847411.