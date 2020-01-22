Algonquin woman killed in Lake Barrington crash

A 30-year-old Algonquin woman was killed in a crash near Lake Barrington late Tuesday night, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Authorities said the woman was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima south on Kelsey Road just north of Flint Creek Road at about 11:40 p.m. when the car veered off the road for unknown reasons.

The car drove into a ditch on the left side of the road where it struck a tree, flipped onto its roof and was struck by a southbound 2002 Toyota Camry driven by a 39-year-old Fox River Grove man, sheriff's police said. The Camry's driver was taken to nearby Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The Algonquin woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.