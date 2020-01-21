Michigan murder suspect captured after standoff in Montgomery

SWAT vehicles are stationed near the scene of a standoff in Montgomery between police and a man wanted out of Michigan on a murder charge. Courtesy of Kane County Sheriff's Office

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Kalamazoo, Michigan, was captured in Kane County this morning after an hourslong standoff at a relative's apartment in Montgomery, authorities said.

Scott Kenneth Jones, 35, was taken into custody after members of the Kane County Regional SWAT team entered the apartment at about 8:50 a.m., according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. A baby girl found in the apartment with Jones was not injured, the sheriff's office reported.

The standoff began overnight when Montgomery police were called about a domestic incident at the Victoria Apartments in the 700 block of Oakton Drive. As the call progressed, police learned Jones might be in the residence, authorities said.

Three adults and two children left the apartment as Montgomery police called the sheriff's office for assistance at about 5:50 a.m. The US Marshal's Service and crises negotiators also responded to the scene.

When the SWAT team entered the apartment about three hours later, they captured Jones and found the infant asleep, sheriff's police said.

Jones faces murder and multiple weapons charges stemming from the Sept. 21, 2019 slaying of a 20-year-old man found shot multiple times outside a Kalamazoo apartment complex, according to Kalamazoo police. An arrest warrant for Jones was issued five days later.

Jones will be transported today to the Kane County jail to await extradition to Michigan, sheriff's police said.