Feder: Former WGN-Channel 9 GM Sheldon Cooper dies

Over a distinguished career that started in the early days of television, Sheldon Cooper left a lasting impression on Chicago broadcasting as general manager of WGN-Channel 9 and founding president of Tribune Entertainment.

Cooper died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Sunday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to his daughter, Cheryl Cook. He was 93.

"With a career spanning 44 years with WGN and Tribune . . . Sheldon was a pioneer, bringing talent such as Mike Douglas and Phil Donahue to the Chicago market," Paul Rennie, vice president and general manager of WGN, said Tuesday. "Our thoughts are with his family. He was truly one of Chicago's Very Own."

