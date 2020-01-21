DuPage mourning longtime former sheriff Richard Doria

Richard Doria is being remembered this week as a hard-nosed, cigar-chomping cop who served 20 years as DuPage County's sheriff before retiring in April 1997 to accept a post with the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

A former Marine and World War II combat veteran, he tended to lay down the law with his officers without a lot of room for discussion. He was never afraid to speak his mind during his 35-year career with the office and his tenure was not without controversy.

When he stepped down in 1997 at age 69, he wrote a letter to his employees that said "This department has been my life for over 35 years and I have led it for over 20. I'm extremely proud of our accomplishments and of the men and women who have worked for me. I will leave with many fond memories and a certain amount of sadness."

Doria died on Jan. 17; he was 92.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Adams Winterfield Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., Downers Grove. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Saint Isaac Jogues Church, 306 W. 4th St., Hinsdale, followed by a graveside service and burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, MaryEllen Provenzale, a retired DuPage County judge.

Doria's retirement was not unexpected. When he ran for his fourth term in 1990, he said it would be his last, but he changed his mind in 1994.

In 1992 he nearly left the department to become U.S. Marshal for Northern Illinois, a position offered by former President George H.W. Bush. But the election of President Bill Clinton in November of 1992 foiled that plan.

Even when stepping down, Doria promised to remain a ghostly presence at the jail in Wheaton.

"When they hear the saber rattling," he said at the time, "they'll know I'm there."

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to memorialize his life are encouraged to contact The Shriners Hospital for Children to become mentors for the disabled children or the disabled veterans organization of their choice.