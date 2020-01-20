Vehicle falls on worker at Huntley repair shop
A worker at a Huntley auto repair shop was injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle fell on him.
NBC 5 reported police were called to R & R Truck Repair, 11414 Smith Drive, shortly before 4 p.m. By the time first responders arrived, other workers at the shop had used a forklift to move the vehicle off the 29-year-old victim, NBC 5 reported.
The man was taken by Flight for Life to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to Huntley Battalion Chief David Eeg. The victim's condition was not available.
