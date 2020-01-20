If you value local journalism, here's an opportunity for you to help

Last year, we reported about 26,000 stories, but there still were plenty of stories we didn't get to.

That's to some degree the nature of newspapering. There is always one more story to do, especially here in the suburbs.

But it's also a reflection of the staffing challenges facing newspapers throughout the country.

This summer, we will be adding three reporters to the staff through a program underwritten by the nonprofit Report for America to strengthen the nation's local journalism.

These additions will greatly help us better cover the suburbs. They will beef up local coverage following the historic challenges the newspaper industry has confronted for the last decade.

Report for America's groundbreaking support also comes with a challenge -- to fundraise to match at least half of its grant.

Today, we launch our 2020 Report for the Suburbs Campaign, a yearlong fund drive coordinated with Report for America.

We'd be grateful for your support.

If you'd like to make a tax-deductible contribution, do so at events.dailyherald.com.

If you'd like to help, talk this campaign up with your friends and anyone you know who values local journalism. Encourage them to contribute at events.dailyherald.com.

If you have ideas or would like to volunteer, email me at R4Suburbs@dailyherald.com.