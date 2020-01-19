Police searching for missing and endangered Carol Stream woman
Updated 1/19/2020 7:53 AM
Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 66-year-old Carol Stream woman who went missing Saturday and could be in danger.
Sylvia Curry-Watson was last seen about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Mantle Lane in Carol Stream, police said.
She was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Sentra with Illinois license plate 289 4249 and was wearing a dark knit hat, dark blue jacket, purple shirt, dark colored pants, and black shoes, according to police.
Curry-Watson stands about 5-foot-2, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair. She has a condition that places her in danger, police said.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Carol Stream Police Department at (630) 668-2167, or call 9-1-1.
