Glen Ellyn man who worked as Berwyn police officer dies in crash
Updated 1/19/2020 11:10 PM
An off-duty police officer who lived in Glen Ellyn was killed Sunday morning in a collision on southbound Interstate 55 in Will County as traffic was slowed by an earlier crash.
Charles Schauer, 33, who worked as a Berwyn police officer according to ABC 7 Chicago, died after the Dodge Durango truck he was a passenger in struck the rear of a Hino box truck shortly after 6 a.m. just north of Route 30.
The driver of the pickup truck, Erin L. Zilka of Plainfield, was charged with driving under the influence, according to a news release issued Sunday night by the Illinois State Police.
Zilka was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
