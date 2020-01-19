Glen Ellyn man dies in crash

A Glen Ellyn man was killed Sunday morning in a collision on southbound Interstate 55 in Will County as traffic was slowed by an earlier crash.

Charles Schauer 33, died after the Dodge Durango truck he was a passenger in struck the rear of a Hino box truck shortly after 6 a.m. just north of Route 30.

The driver of the pickup truck, Erin L. Zilka, was charged with driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

Zilka was taken the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. Police did not list a hometown for Zilka.