Glen Ellyn man dies in crash
Updated 1/19/2020 9:08 PM
A Glen Ellyn man was killed Sunday morning in a collision on southbound Interstate 55 in Will County as traffic was slowed by an earlier crash.
Charles Schauer 33, died after the Dodge Durango truck he was a passenger in struck the rear of a Hino box truck shortly after 6 a.m. just north of Route 30.
The driver of the pickup truck, Erin L. Zilka, was charged with driving under the influence, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
Zilka was taken the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. Police did not list a hometown for Zilka.
