Weather cooperates for Twin Lakes Winterfest

Winter weather was in abundance Saturday at the Twin Lakes Winterfest at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine.

And that was a good thing for children and families disappointed by lack of snow over the holidays and the cancellation of several winter festivals last weekend and looking for a chance to sled, play in the snow and engage in other outdoor activities.

The Free Spirit Siberian Rescue demo team gave sled demonstrations. People could meet-and-greet the huskies. L.L. Bean was demonstrating snow shoes.

There were inside activities too, with live owls from the Stillman Nature Center and alpacas among the attractions.