 

Weather cooperates for Twin Lakes Winterfest

  • Alex Raitnen, 6½, hugs Kita, a Siberian husky, who gazes back while Alex's sister Adyson, 9, pets the dog and mother Liz watches at the Twin Lakes Winterfest at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday.

      Alex Raitnen, 6½, hugs Kita, a Siberian husky, who gazes back while Alex's sister Adyson, 9, pets the dog and mother Liz watches at the Twin Lakes Winterfest at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Musher Jason Hussong leads his team of sled dogs near the thin ice at the Twin Lakes Winterfest at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday. His Free Spirit Siberian Rescue demo team is based in Harvard.

      Musher Jason Hussong leads his team of sled dogs near the thin ice at the Twin Lakes Winterfest at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday. His Free Spirit Siberian Rescue demo team is based in Harvard. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A screech owl was one of several different owls on hand at the Twin Lake Winterfest at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday. The birds are all rescued raptors from the Stillman Nature Center of Barrington. This full-grown owl is about eight inches tall and was rescued because it is deaf.

      A screech owl was one of several different owls on hand at the Twin Lake Winterfest at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday. The birds are all rescued raptors from the Stillman Nature Center of Barrington. This full-grown owl is about eight inches tall and was rescued because it is deaf. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/18/2020 8:48 PM

Winter weather was in abundance Saturday at the Twin Lakes Winterfest at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine.

And that was a good thing for children and families disappointed by lack of snow over the holidays and the cancellation of several winter festivals last weekend and looking for a chance to sled, play in the snow and engage in other outdoor activities.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Free Spirit Siberian Rescue demo team gave sled demonstrations. People could meet-and-greet the huskies. L.L. Bean was demonstrating snow shoes.

There were inside activities too, with live owls from the Stillman Nature Center and alpacas among the attractions.

