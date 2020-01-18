Weather cooperates for Twin Lakes Winterfest
Updated 1/18/2020 8:48 PM
Winter weather was in abundance Saturday at the Twin Lakes Winterfest at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine.
And that was a good thing for children and families disappointed by lack of snow over the holidays and the cancellation of several winter festivals last weekend and looking for a chance to sled, play in the snow and engage in other outdoor activities.
The Free Spirit Siberian Rescue demo team gave sled demonstrations. People could meet-and-greet the huskies. L.L. Bean was demonstrating snow shoes.
There were inside activities too, with live owls from the Stillman Nature Center and alpacas among the attractions.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.