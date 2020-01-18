Traffic alert: Part of Farnsworth Road in Aurora closed after crash causes power lines to fall
Updated 1/18/2020 8:30 PM
Farnsworth Road in Aurora closed between Reckinger Road and Molitor roads late Saturday afternoon after a crash that caused power lines to fall, police said.
Authorities responded about 4:05 p.m. after a car hit the pole at Farnsworth Road and Marshall Boulevard, according to Sgt. Edgar Gallardo of the Aurora Police Department. Nobody was injured as a result of the crash, Gallardo said.
ComEd crews were still on the scene about 8:15 p.m. "working hard" to mitigate the situation, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.
