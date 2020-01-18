 

Storm's aftermath affects flights, traffic; big freeze is coming

  • Tameem Moshin of Oak Brook shows his sons Zakaria, 4, left, and Ilyas, 2, how to sled as he decsends a small hill outside Glen Crest Middle School in Glen Ellyn Saturday.

      Tameem Moshin of Oak Brook shows his sons Zakaria, 4, left, and Ilyas, 2, how to sled as he decsends a small hill outside Glen Crest Middle School in Glen Ellyn Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Michael Kamieniak, of Floral Wonders of Geneva, shovels some of the wet snow and ice that was left after the winter storm that blew through the area late Friday.

      Michael Kamieniak, of Floral Wonders of Geneva, shovels some of the wet snow and ice that was left after the winter storm that blew through the area late Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Lilly Berlett snowshoes under a grey winter sky at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday. She works for L.L.Bean outdoor outfitters, which has a store in Hoffman Estates.

      Lilly Berlett snowshoes under a grey winter sky at the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday. She works for L.L.Bean outdoor outfitters, which has a store in Hoffman Estates. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • District 89 employee Luis Benitez clears the sidewalk outside Glen Crest Middle School in Glen Ellyn Saturday.

      District 89 employee Luis Benitez clears the sidewalk outside Glen Crest Middle School in Glen Ellyn Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ice coats a birch tree as freezing rain falls in Arlington Heights Saturday.

      Ice coats a birch tree as freezing rain falls in Arlington Heights Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Tameem Moshin of Oak Brook gives his son Zakaria, 4, a push as he sleds for the first time, outside Glen Crest Middle School in Glen Ellyn, Saturday.

      Tameem Moshin of Oak Brook gives his son Zakaria, 4, a push as he sleds for the first time, outside Glen Crest Middle School in Glen Ellyn, Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 1/18/2020 2:31 PM

As snow and freezing rain roils the region, police advised motorists Saturday to postpone the errands and hunker down.

But at O'Hare and Midway international airports, passengers don't have the luxury of choosing whether to stay or go with myriad weather-related problems.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As of noon Saturday, at least 234 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 30 at Midway as a result of the storm that blew in Friday and caused the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop until 9:45 p.m. About 800 flights were canceled Friday at both airports.

Currently, the Chicago Department of Aviation is reporting delays of about 20 minutes at O'Hare and 15 minutes at Midway, but high winds forecast for this afternoon reaching 45 mph could cause more angst for flyers.

"Crews are working diligently and are prepared and equipped to return the airports to normal operations as soon as conditions permit," a Chicago Department of Aviation official said.

On the roads, slick conditions prevailed and public works departments in the suburbs raced to clear snow before a big chill moves in later Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasted freezing rain and rain Saturday morning. That may be topped off with snow showers in the afternoon, creating more problems for drivers. Temperatures should drop to 23 degrees or so around 5 p.m. Saturday, then continue down to a low in the single digits.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

On Sunday, the high is predicted to be 15 degrees.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said authorities were not aware of any fatal crashes statewide as a result of the snowfall. However, multiple fender-benders and spinouts have been reported throughout the suburbs.

"There aren't any specific roads at this time that we are asking drivers to avoid, but we do ask drivers that if they must drive during these conditions, to please drive carefully and responsibly," she said.

"We ask the public to allow extra time for travel, decrease their speed, increase traveling distance between cars and to keep their eyes on the road at all times. We also ask that if they see emergency vehicles, or any vehicle with their lights flashing, to please move over and slow down," Cepeda said.

Air travelers are advised to check with their airlines for delays and allow plenty of time to drive to the airport.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Chicago flights halted; plane slides off Kansas City taxiway
Related Article
Chicago flights halted; plane slides off Kansas City taxiway
 
Heavy snow forces ground stop at O'Hare, snarls air traffic
Related Article
Heavy snow forces ground stop at O'Hare, snarls air traffic
 
More than 800 flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway due to storm
Related Article
More than 800 flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway due to storm
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 