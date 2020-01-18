Storm's aftermath affects flights, traffic and big freeze is coming

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday evening because of the storm. Associated Press

As snow and freezing rain roils the region, police advised motorists Saturday to postpone the errands and hunker down.

But at O'Hare and Midway international airports, passengers don't have the luxury of choosing whether to stay or go with myriad weather-related problems.

As of Saturday morning, at least 218 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 30 at Midway as a result of the storm that blew in Friday and caused the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop until 9:45 p.m. About 800 flights were canceled Friday at both airports.

Currently, the Chicago Department of Aviation is reporting delays of about 15 minutes but high winds forecast for this afternoon reaching 45 mph could cause more angst for fliers.

"Crews are working diligently and are prepared and equipped to return the airports to normal operations as soon as conditions permit," a Chicago Department of Aviation official said.

On the roads, slick conditions prevailed and public works departments in the suburbs raced to clear snow before a big chill moves in later Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting freezing rain and rain Saturday morning. That may be topped off with snow showers in the afternoon, creating more problems for drivers. Temperatures should drop to 23 degrees or so around 5 p.m. Saturday, then continue down to a low in the single digits.

On Sunday, the high is predicted to be 15 degrees.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said authorities were not aware of any fatal crashes statewide as a result of the snowfall. However, multiple fender-benders and spinouts have been reported throughout the suburbs.

"There aren't any specific roads at this time that we are asking drivers to avoid, but we do ask drivers that if they must drive during these conditions, to please drive carefully and responsibly," she said.

"We ask the public to allow extra time for travel, decrease their speed, increase traveling distance between cars and to keep their eyes on the road at all times. We also ask that if they see emergency vehicles, or any vehicle with their lights flashing, to please move over and slow down," Cepeda said.

Air travelers are advised to check with their airlines for delays and allow plenty of time to drive to the airport.