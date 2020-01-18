Northern Illinois Sports Show caters to outdoor enthusiasts in Grayslake

Boats, fishing equipment and camping accessories were on display Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

The Northern Illinois Sports Show, organized by the Outdoor Sports Group, features family-friendly attractions, hundreds of exhibitors and dozens of fishing and hunting seminars during its four-day stint in the suburbs.

The show started Thursday and runs through Sunday, catering to sporting consumers and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can shop for deals on a large selection of vehicles and equipment, from RVs and boats to fishing tackle and hunting supplies. Wildlife art, outfitters, paddle boards and other related merchandise also are on display.