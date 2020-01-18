 

Northern Illinois Sports Show caters to outdoor enthusiasts in Grayslake

  • Boats, campers and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts were on display Saturday at the Northern Illinois Sports Show. The show takes place at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake through Sunday.

      Boats, campers and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts were on display Saturday at the Northern Illinois Sports Show. The show takes place at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake through Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Edward Michniewicz Jr., 4, looks at the fish he just caught from a trout pond Saturday at the Northern Illinois Sports Show in Grayslake. He is an accomplished fisherman, says his father of Fox Lake.

      Edward Michniewicz Jr., 4, looks at the fish he just caught from a trout pond Saturday at the Northern Illinois Sports Show in Grayslake. He is an accomplished fisherman, says his father of Fox Lake. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/18/2020 5:33 PM

Boats, fishing equipment and camping accessories were on display Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

The Northern Illinois Sports Show, organized by the Outdoor Sports Group, features family-friendly attractions, hundreds of exhibitors and dozens of fishing and hunting seminars during its four-day stint in the suburbs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The show started Thursday and runs through Sunday, catering to sporting consumers and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can shop for deals on a large selection of vehicles and equipment, from RVs and boats to fishing tackle and hunting supplies. Wildlife art, outfitters, paddle boards and other related merchandise also are on display.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 