Farnsworth Road reopens in Aurora after crash causes power lines to fall
Updated 1/19/2020 9:21 AM
Farnsworth Road in Aurora was closed between Reckinger and Molitor roads for several hours Saturday after a crash that caused power lines to fall, police said.
The road reopened in both directions by about 2:30 a.m., Aurora police said.
Authorities responded about 4:05 p.m. after a car hit the pole at Farnsworth Road and Marshall Boulevard, according to Sgt. Edgar Gallardo of the Aurora Police Department. Nobody was injured as a result of the crash, Gallardo said.
