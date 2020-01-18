Farnsworth Road reopens in Aurora after crash causes power lines to fall

Farnsworth Road in Aurora was closed between Reckinger and Molitor roads for several hours Saturday after a crash that caused power lines to fall, police said.

The road reopened in both directions by about 2:30 a.m., Aurora police said.

Authorities responded about 4:05 p.m. after a car hit the pole at Farnsworth Road and Marshall Boulevard, according to Sgt. Edgar Gallardo of the Aurora Police Department. Nobody was injured as a result of the crash, Gallardo said.