More than 800 flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway due to storm

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday because of the storm. Associated Press

Travelers wait at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where 670 flights had been canceled as of 8:15 p.m. Friday because of the winter storm. Associated Press

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport Friday night due to a sprawling winter storm hitting large sections of the Midwest that led to the closure of schools, universities and government offices.

At 8:15 p.m., the Chicago Department of Aviation was reporting 670 flights had been canceled at O'Hare, with 169 flights canceled at Midway, the city's other international airport.

"If there is travel you don't need to make, consider postponing it," said meteorologist Ricky Castro.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will and Kankakee counties until 6 a.m. Saturday, and one began earlier today for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Ford and Livingston counties.

One to 3 inches of snow are expected Friday night, with higher totals of 3 to 5 inches in Chicago's Northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC 7 AccuWeather Team.

On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.

Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.