 

More than 800 flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway due to storm

  • Travelers wait at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where 670 flights had been canceled as of 8:15 p.m. Friday because of the winter storm.

    Travelers wait at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where 670 flights had been canceled as of 8:15 p.m. Friday because of the winter storm.

  • Car headlights illuminate the snow during Friday evening's commute in Lake County.

      Car headlights illuminate the snow during Friday evening's commute in Lake County.

  • Highland Middle School student Ted Stouffer, 13, of Libertyville carries his double bass instrument out of Libertyville High School in the snow. "It's not bad" is how he described the wet heavy snow as he carried his 25-pound instrument to his mom's car.

      Highland Middle School student Ted Stouffer, 13, of Libertyville carries his double bass instrument out of Libertyville High School in the snow. "It's not bad" is how he described the wet heavy snow as he carried his 25-pound instrument to his mom's car.

  • Traffic crawls on Algonquin Road as snow falls Friday during the afternoon rush hour in Arlington Heights.

      Traffic crawls on Algonquin Road as snow falls Friday during the afternoon rush hour in Arlington Heights.

  • Metra passengers are greeted by falling snow after stepping off the train Friday afternoon at the Arlington Heights station.

      Metra passengers are greeted by falling snow after stepping off the train Friday afternoon at the Arlington Heights station.

  • Commuters head for home in the snow as their train pulls out of the station Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights.

      Commuters head for home in the snow as their train pulls out of the station Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights.

  • The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday because of the storm.

    The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday because of the storm.

 
Updated 1/17/2020 10:00 PM

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport Friday night due to a sprawling winter storm hitting large sections of the Midwest that led to the closure of schools, universities and government offices.

At 8:15 p.m., the Chicago Department of Aviation was reporting 670 flights had been canceled at O'Hare, with 169 flights canceled at Midway, the city's other international airport.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"If there is travel you don't need to make, consider postponing it," said meteorologist Ricky Castro.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Will and Kankakee counties until 6 a.m. Saturday, and one began earlier today for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Winnebago, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Ford and Livingston counties.

One to 3 inches of snow are expected Friday night, with higher totals of 3 to 5 inches in Chicago's Northern suburbs. The snow will be followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until Saturday morning, according to the ABC 7 AccuWeather Team.

On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.

Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.

