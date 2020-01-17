How an Aurora student ended up on 'The Ellen Show'

A video of 16-year-old Brynn Drews paying for another customer's Starbucks drink after her wisdom teeth extraction earned her a trip to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where her act of kindness won her $10,000 and 10,000 Starbucks Rewards Stars.

Brynn, a sophomore at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, had just gotten her wisdom teeth removed when she suggested to her parents that they visit a Starbucks drive-through and pay for the order behind them -- a challenge DeGeneres had extended to her fans.

Brynn's experience "paying it backward" was recorded and entered into Ellen's Starbucks Rewards Surprise Contest.

The video now has millions of views, according to a post on the city of Aurora's Facebook page.

Brynn was flown out to California and featured on Thursday's show, where DeGeneres also invited her back as a special guest during her birthday show in a few weeks.