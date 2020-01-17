Elgin man faces minimum 42-year prison term after skipping rape trial

An Elgin man who was a no-show for his trial this week faces a minimum 42-year prison term after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a girl he knew.

A Kane County jury Thursday convicted Mario Piñeda, 36, of the 0-100 block of South DuBois Avenue, of seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.

During the four-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Piñeda sexually assaulted the victim multiple times in 2016. The victim eventually told her parents about the assaults and her father filed a police report.

Judge Charles Petersen set Piñeda's next court appearance for March 26 at the Kane County Judicial Center for motions, sentencing and forfeiture of bail.

Piñeda, who had been free on $20,000 bail, last appeared in court in September 2019 and was absent last week during the final conference before his trial.

"I'm proud of this victim for showing the strength to tell her story at her abuser's trial," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said. "Her courage towers over that of Mr. Piñeda, who fled like a coward instead owning up to his selfish crimes."

Piñeda faces a minimum sentence of 42 years in prison and a top punishment of 210 years behind bars. He also must serve 85% of any sentence and must register as a sex offender for life.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Piñeda and anyone with information is asked to call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.