Aurora planning memorial ceremony for soldier killed in Afghanistan

A soldier and East Aurora High School graduate who was killed while serving in Afghanistan will be laid to rest next weekend in his family's hometown of Brownsville, Texas.

U.S. Army Pfc. Miguel Villalon, 21, also will be remembered during a communitywide vigil and memorial ceremony being planned by the city of Aurora.

Villalon and a second soldier, Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin of Virginia, were killed Jan. 11 when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in the southern province of Kandahar. They were assigned to the 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to the Defense Department.

On Friday, Aurora officials released a statement saying they've been in regular contact with Villalon's mother since her son's death.

"She extends her heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the Aurora community and from across the country," the statement reads. "She appreciates all of the prayers and condolences and asks that you continue to pray for her family during this difficult time."

Officials said Villalon's mother has returned home from receiving her son's body earlier this week at Dover Air Force Base and is privately preparing for funeral services.

The service will take place in Brownsville, where Villalon attended elementary school and where his father and many of his immediate family members reside.

Aurora officials said the communitywide vigil and memorial will be held after the funeral. They noted that Villalon attended Waldo Middle School and East Aurora High School.

Details of the ceremony will be made public by Mayor Richard Irvin during his next media briefing, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aurora City Hall.