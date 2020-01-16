 

Snow could complicate Friday's evening commute. Here's what you need to know.

  • Wintry weather is expected to affect Friday's afternoon commute.

    Wintry weather is expected to affect Friday's afternoon commute. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/16/2020 8:11 AM

The National Weather Service is forecasting accumulating snow Friday for the Chicago area will begin just as workers are heading home for the weekend.

Meteorologists at the Chicago office are suggesting models show between 3-5 inches of snow for all counties north of Interstate 80.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Snow should start around 4 p.m. Friday in Aurora and Elgin, according to weather models shown on the Chicago bureau's Facebook page.

The snow is expected to hit suburbs such as Arlington Heights, Lake Zurich, the Round Lake area, Elmhurst and Oak Brook by 5 p.m.

Far eastern suburbs and Chicago are expected to see the snow begin at about 6 p.m., according to the weather models.

The snow is expected to persist through Friday evening and possibly give way to spotty showers early Saturday.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph during the storm could hamper travel and complicate road conditions, forecasters warned.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 