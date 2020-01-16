Snow could complicate Friday's evening commute. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service is forecasting accumulating snow Friday for the Chicago area will begin just as workers are heading home for the weekend.

Meteorologists at the Chicago office are suggesting models show between 3-5 inches of snow for all counties north of Interstate 80.

Snow should start around 4 p.m. Friday in Aurora and Elgin, according to weather models shown on the Chicago bureau's Facebook page.

The snow is expected to hit suburbs such as Arlington Heights, Lake Zurich, the Round Lake area, Elmhurst and Oak Brook by 5 p.m.

Far eastern suburbs and Chicago are expected to see the snow begin at about 6 p.m., according to the weather models.

The snow is expected to persist through Friday evening and possibly give way to spotty showers early Saturday.

Wind gusts of up to 30 mph during the storm could hamper travel and complicate road conditions, forecasters warned.