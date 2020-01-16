Daily Herald office reopens after suspicious package evacuation

A six-story office building on the south end of Arlington Heights has fully reopened after an evacuation was ordered following the discovery of a suspicious package.

The evacuation order for the majority of the building was lifted at 10:45 a.m. after about 75 minutes, with a final all-clear given at 12:37 p.m. for the first-floor office where the package was delivered.

The package was discovered around 9:30 a.m. in the reception area of the Daily Herald, one of the tenants in the building along with AT&T.

No injuries were reported.

According to Daily Herald workers, the package was described as a 9-by-12-inch envelope that was delivered to the office by the postal service. An angry political message was written on the back of the outside of the envelope.

As the envelope was being handled, white powder fell out of it. One employee tossed the envelope in a garbage can that was lined with a bag, and another employee tied the garbage bag up before calling 911.

Three employees were examined for exposure to the substance, but have exhibited no symptoms.

The FBI was called to lead the investigation.

Fire department personnel tested the first floor offices of the Daily Herald as they remained the only part of the building off limits.

"We are doing a field test for the FBI to determine potential hazards," Arlington Heights Deputy Fire Chief Ron Fraider said.

He added that any possibility of danger to the rest of the building was able to be ruled out by both the type of product contained in the package and control of the building's ventilation.

At 11:50 a.m., two first responders in gray hazmat suits entered the contained first-floor office area to investigate the substance.

Other firefighters in protective gear handed in a plastic container for the suspicious package at 12:14 p.m. and it was handed out to plainclothes FBI agents at 12:30 p.m.

FBI representatives on the scene said the testing had confirmed the package and substance were safe to be transported to the Illinois Department of Health lab in Chicago for further tests, including a five- to six-day biological culture.

Depending on what evidence was available, investigation of the package's delivery and sender would not necessarily have to wait until the biological testing was completed, the FBI said.

More information was expected to be available later on Thursday.

Assisting the Arlington Heights fire and police departments were other firefighters from Mount Prospect, Schaumburg, Elk Grove Village, Palatine, Des Plaines, Streamwood, Buffalo Grove and Rolling Meadows as well as a decontamination unit from Mabas, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.