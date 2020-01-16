Daily Herald office reopened after suspicious package evacuation

A six-story office building on the south end of Arlington Heights has reopened after an evacuation was ordered following the discovery of a suspicious package.

The evacuation order was lifted after roughly an hourlong investigation.

The package was discovered at the reception area of the Daily Herald, one of the tenants in the building along with AT&T.

No injuries have been reported.

According to Daily Herald workers, the package was described as a 9-by-12-inch envelope that was delivered to the office by the postal service. An angry political message was written on the envelope.

As the envelope was being handled, white powder fell out of it. One employee tossed the envelope in a garbage can that was lined with a bag, and another employee tied the garbage bag up before calling 911.

Three employees were examined for exposure to the substance, but have exhibited no symptoms.

The FBI was called to lead the investigation.

Fire department personnel were preparing to test the first floor offices of the Daily Herald, the only part of the building that remained off limits.

"We are doing a field test for the FBI to determine potential hazards," Arlington Heights Deputy Fire Chief Ron Fraider said.

Shortly before noon, two first responders in gray hazmat suits entered the building to investigate the substance.

Fraider added that any possibility of danger to the rest of the building was able to be ruled by both the type of product contained in the package and control of the building's ventilation.

Personnel from Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Palatine and Schaumburg fire departments are on the scene, as well as a decontamination unit from Mabas, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.