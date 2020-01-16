Daily Herald office building evacuated due to suspicious package

A six-story office building at 95 W. Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights has been evacuated for investigation of a suspicious package.

The package was discovered at the reception area of the Daily Herald, one of the tenants in the building along with AT&T.

No injuries have been reported.

According to Daily Herald workers, the package was described as a 9-by-12-inch envelope that was delivered to the office by the postal service. A message about "9/11" was written on the back.

As the envelope was being handled, white powder fell out of it. At least three employees are being examined for exposure to the substance, but have exhibited no symptoms.

The FBI was called to lead the investigation.

Personnel from Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Palatine and Schaumburg fire departments are on the scene, as well as a decontamination unit from Mabas, the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.