Lauzen ends campaign for third term as Kane County Board chairman

Republican Chris Lauzen withdrew his candidacy for Kane County Board chairman Wednesday, ending his campaign for a third term.

Lauzen's decision to drop out of the March primary comes a week after he indicated his plans for another term were "up in the air." Just last month, he said he would be "running hard" for reelection after filing 102 pages of nominating signatures.

Candidates in local races had until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to withdraw from the primary ballot. Raymond Esquivel, the county's director of elections, confirmed that Lauzen submitted his withdrawal papers just before the deadline.

Lauzen did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Longtime county Treasurer David Rickert will now run unopposed in the Republican primary. He filed his petition for county board chairman in December, at which point Lauzen vowed to run a full and friendly campaign against his challenger.

Two Democrats also are vying for the office. Greg Elsbree and Corinne Pierog will face off in March for the chance to face Rickert in November.