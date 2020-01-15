Hanover Park man dies from multiple gunshot wounds
Updated 1/15/2020 4:06 PM
A 19-year-old Hanover Park man died after suffering multiple gunshots wounds Monday night on the 5500 block of Pebblebeach Drive in the village, authorities said.
Mickyle Fossett was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 13, at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.
Hanover Park police said they would soon release further information on Fossett's killing.
