Ex-investigator accused of wrongdoing in shooting probe

An ordinance being considered by the Chicago City Council would require restaurants and carryout places to provide plastic straws only on request. Associated Press

An investigator for the now-abolished Independent Police Review Authority was accused Thursday of concealing "material" information about a police shooting, improperly communicating sensitive details to the victim's family and seeking a referral fee in exchange for connecting the family with an attorney.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson's quarterly report says the shooting happened Nov. 23, 2016, but does not identify the investigator or the shooting victim. The date coincides with the fatal police shooting of 19-year-old Kajaun Raye near 65th Street and Marshfield Avenue in West Englewood.

"A responding Chicago Police Department officer provided sensitive information, such as the potential location of the weapon, as well as photographs, to the then-investigator regarding the shooting," the inspector general's report states.

"On the same date, the investigator provided the victim's home address to an acquaintance at the National Attorney Referral Service, then arranged and attended a meeting between that representative, an attorney and the victim's family."

Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.