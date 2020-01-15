Chicago might ban foam food containers and limit plastic forks, knives, straws

An ordinance being considered by the Chicago City Council would require restaurants and carryout places to provide plastic straws only on request. Associated Press

Chicago restaurants and carryout places would be prohibited from using foam containers and required to provide plastic straws and food utensils only on request under a sweeping ordinance proposed by a top mayoral ally Wednesday to curb "plastic pollution."

The ordinance championed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot's hand-picked Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack was hailed by Illinois Environmental Council President Jen Walling as the "strongest ordinance in the Midwest" and a "mirror" of some of the strongest ordinances in the country.

The "Plastic Free Water" ordinance would give restaurant and carryout joints until Jan. 1, 2021, to stop selling or serving food in, with or on polystyrene containers regardless of where the food will be consumed.

Accessory disposable foodware items like plastic eating utensils "shall be provided, only upon request by the customer or at self-serve stations."

The ordinance states "for safety reasons, disposable cups for delivery" by a restaurant or takeout delivery service "may include lids, spill plugs and sleeves without request."

Plastic drinking straws "must be provided when specifically requested." That exception was made at the request of Access Living to accommodate customers with disabilities who "need plastic straws to live," the sponsors said.

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia argued the ordinance would impose a severe hardship on restaurants already forced to endure a host of increased costs. They include a higher minimum wage, an increased restaurant tax, paid sick leave, a ban on plastic single use plastic bags ultimately replaced by a bag tax, a predictable scheduling ordinance and higher property taxes.

"There's a lot of anxiety out there with these small-business owners. A lot of education and communication needs to go on both sides to see if we can get to a middle and not kill the quick-service, small restaurants that are the backbone of our 77 neighborhoods," Toia said.

