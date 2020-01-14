Former Stevenson High teacher and acclaimed playwright Joel Johnson dies

Retired Stevenson High School teacher Joel D. Johnson has died. The acclaimed playwright, whose work was performed in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, was 70. Courtesy of Stevenson High School

A retired Stevenson High School theater teacher who found acclaim as a playwright is being remembered for his impact on students and work for the stage.

Joel Drake Johnson, 70, died Saturday of cancer. He was living in Michigan at the time of his passing, school officials said.

Johnson taught at Stevenson from 1985 to 2005. While a teacher and afterward, he wrote plays that were performed in the Chicago area and beyond.

A native of the Dixon area, Johnson earned degrees at Illinois State University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Johnson came to Stevenson after teaching stints at Central Methodist College in Missouri and Highland Park and Deerfield high schools.

He and fellow theater teacher Cynthia Burrows, who also was hired in 1985, designed new courses to make more theater classes available. Johnson also helped budding student playwrights by developing the TBA: Playwrights Club.

"His impact is so huge," said Burrows, who retired in 2018. "He educated people who became actors and playwrights and teachers."

In 2002, three of Johnson's students won prizes in a national youth playwriting contest, and he took great pride in their victories.

"I don't think anything has meant as much as when those three kids won their awards," Johnson said in a 2005 Stevenson High magazine article.

Burrows said she learned a lot from Johnson, too -- including the importance of trusting herself as an educator and being gentle with students.

"I learned that it was always about the students," she said. "It was never about us."

After leaving Stevenson, Johnson taught playwriting at Northwestern and DePaul universities. But writing plays was his primary focus.

Johnson wrote pieces that were produced at a number of Chicago-area theatres, including Steppenwolf and Victory Gardens. Outside Chicago, productions of his work were staged in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere.

His plays included "Four Places," "The End of the Tour," "The Fall to Earth," and the semi-autobiographical "Before My Eyes." A production of Johnson's play "Rasheeda Speaking" played off-Broadway under the direction of "Sex and the City's" Cynthia Nixon.

Johnson was nominated five times for a Jefferson Award, the Chicago theater community's version of the Tony Award.

In a 1998 Daily Herald interview, Johnson described one of the reasons he enjoyed writing for the stage.

"I'm interested in characters that despite their quirkiness and eccentricities ... keep plowing forward, keep working to improve their lives," Johnson said.

Johnson's survivors include his husband, Larry B. Salzmann; two brothers; and a sister.

A celebration of Johnson's life will be held in Chicago this spring.