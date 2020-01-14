Feder: iHeartMedia lays off three Chicago disc jockeys

Three evening personalities in Chicago were among an unspecified number of full-time employees laid off Tuesday in a massive restructuring of iHeartMedia stations nationwide.

The Chicago hosts affected are Chris Michaels of urban adult-contemporary WVAZ FM 102.7, DJ MoonDawg (whose real name is Michael Muniz) of urban contemporary WGCI FM 107.5, and Trace Hamilton of country WEBG 95.5-FM.

