Feder: iHeartMedia lays off three Chicago disc jockeys
Updated 1/14/2020 10:23 PM
Three evening personalities in Chicago were among an unspecified number of full-time employees laid off Tuesday in a massive restructuring of iHeartMedia stations nationwide.
The Chicago hosts affected are Chris Michaels of urban adult-contemporary WVAZ FM 102.7, DJ MoonDawg (whose real name is Michael Muniz) of urban contemporary WGCI FM 107.5, and Trace Hamilton of country WEBG 95.5-FM.
