Aurora police identify hit-and-run victim
Updated 1/14/2020 6:37 PM
Aurora police have identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run Monday night in the city.
Brent Jean, 57, of Aurora, was found by officers near the 500 block of South River just after 7 p.m., and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330. A cash reward of up to $5,000 has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest of felony offenders, and anonymity could be granted.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.