Aurora police identify hit-and-run victim

Aurora police have identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run Monday night in the city.

Brent Jean, 57, of Aurora, was found by officers near the 500 block of South River just after 7 p.m., and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330. A cash reward of up to $5,000 has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest of felony offenders, and anonymity could be granted.