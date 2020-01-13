Owner of 118-year-old building in Elgin plans to proceed with demolition

The company that owns a 118-year-old building in Elgin announced plans to demolish it despite efforts to save it by the city and the local neighborhood group.

The 24,000-square-foot office building at 850 N. Grove Ave. is owned by the Christian publishing company David C. Cook and has been vacant since 1995, when the company moved its headquarters to Colorado.

The Northeast Neighborhood Association of Elgin was notified Monday morning that David C. Cook informed the city it plans to move forward with demolition, said Kerri Kelly, a board member for the association.

"NENA is going to do everything it can to prevent that," she said.

David C. Cook spokeswoman Kelli Drury said the company had no comment.

Despite its age, the neoclassical building doesn't have historic landmark status and is not part of the adjacent historic district; either of those would prevent demolition.

The building is on an 8-acre property that includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse area in back that is used by David C. Cook for publishing and distribution, which the company intends to keep.

The news comes before a meeting Wednesday morning between the neighborhood group and two people interested in the building: an Elgin resident who wants to set up a marijuana craft growing business and is assessing potential locations; and a Chicago-based developer who lives in Elgin and is considering a plan to preserve much of the building and turn the entire property -- including the warehouse area -- into apartments, Kelly said.

Initially, David C. Cook had planned to demolish the building in November but agreed to wait until this month to give time to the city and the neighborhood group to come up with a plan to repurpose or redevelop it. Company officials said they were not interested in selling the office building only but would have considered selling the entire 8-acre property and moving to a different location.

After meetings in late fall, Kelly said it appeared David C. Cook was going to postpone demolition by a year. "We were very optimistic about it," Kelly said, "but we had been warned to be wary of them."

Mayor David Kaptain said city staff members had been negotiating with David C. Cook and planned to offer to pay for some of the building's property taxes to stave off demolition by a year.

"Evidently they didn't want to do that. I don't know for sure but that's what I assume," Kaptain said. "It's their building. All they had to do was walk in and get a demolition permit. People have property rights. They have been trying to sell that for 15 years and they have not had many takers."

The building has a hole in the roof, some leaks and mold in several spots, and an estimate determined that "updating the interior systems and stabilizing the structure" will cost $3.8 million, according to city documents from last summer.

The city proposed paying for "stopgap" roof repairs, but David C. Cook was not interested.

City staff members were researching last year whether the property could be included in the Central Area Tax-Increment Financing District. City spokeswoman Molly Gillespie didn't immediately return a request for comment.