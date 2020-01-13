No foul play suspected after teen's body found near railroad tracks in Wheeling

Wheeling police say foul play is not suspected in the death of a teenager whose body was found this morning near Canadian National Railway tracks below a Lake-Cook Road overpass.

Police said they were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. to the area of tracks after a Metra engineer spotted the body. Trains on Metra's North Central Service line, which run between Antioch and Union Station in Chicago, were halted for about an hour in both directions after the engineer summoned police.

Authorities said the body, preliminarily identified as a juvenile teen, was brought to NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview. The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital and foul play is not suspected, police said.

The teen left home Sunday evening and was reported missing early Monday morning, according to Wheeling police. Due to the teen's age and the sensitivity of the situation, no further details are immediately available, police said.