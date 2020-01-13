Feder: WDCB news director Brian O'Keefe to retire

After three decades with College of DuPage's public radio WDCB 90.9-FM, Brian O'Keefe is stepping down as news director at the west suburban Glen Ellyn-based jazz station, Robert Feder writes.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, O'Keefe joined WDCB in 1991 as assistant news coordinator before moving up to coordinator of news and public affairs in 1995.

"I am proud to have been part of WDCB and to have served the station's audience for so many years," O'Keefe said in a statement. "There are great stories in every community and it has been my pleasure to tell some of those stories."

