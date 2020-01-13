Driver charged with reckless homicide in Jan. 5 crash that killed Des Plaines man

A 33-year-old Florida man was driving under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speeds last week when his car collided with a second vehicle in Des Plaines, killing a father and injuring his teenage son, police said Monday.

Eldor Akilov faces a charge of reckless homicide stemming from the crash near the intersection of Elmhurst and Golf roads, police said, and further charges are possible. Akilov, who's being held in the Cook County jail on $400,000 bail, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, jail records indicate.

According to Des Plaines police, Akilov was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala north on Elmhurst Road in excess of 80 mph when it collided at 7:06 p.m. Jan. 5 with a 2008 Nissan Altima that was turning on to northbound Elmhurst from a private drive. Hospital records obtained through search warrants later showed Akilov was driving with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit, police said.

The collision killed the Altima's driver, Alejandro Arzeta, 46, of Des Plaines, and seriously injured his 13-year-old son, a passenger in the Nissan. the boy is expected to recover, police Cmdr. Christopher Mierzwa said Monday.

The Cook County state's attorney's office authorized the charge against Akilov on Saturday and he was booked into the county jail Monday, records show.