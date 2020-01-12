 

Scott's Law campaign launched in memory of fallen Trooper Christopher Lambert

Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 1/12/2020 11:37 AM

Illinois State Police on Sunday launched a special weeklong campaign boosting enforcement of Scott's Law to mark the anniversary of Trooper Christopher Lambert's death last year.

Lambert, 34. of Highland Park, was killed Jan. 12, 2019, when he was struck by an SUV as he helped drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash along Interstate 294 near Northbrook. The SUV's driver now faces charges of reckless homicide of a police officer and violating Scott's Law.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The law, also known as the Move Over Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over, if possible, when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with its lights on. Under a change in state law that went into effect Jan. 1, first-time offenders now face a $250 fine, and repeat offenders will be fined at least $750. A violation leading to an injury also will lead to a driver's license suspension between six months and two years.

"Like Chris, our troopers put themselves on the line every day not knowing if they will return home," state police District 15 Cmdr. Dominic Chiappini said Sunday in an announcement of the campaign, which ends Saturday. "He made the ultimate sacrifice that day. He courageously laid down his life to shield another. It is our honor and duty to continue to talk about his fearless actions and raise awareness in his name."

Last year, 27 state police squad vehicles were struck by drivers who violated Scott's Law, more than all in all of 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to state police. Along with Lambert, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed in a crash involving a Scott's Law violation.

We will continue to honor Trooper Lambert's legacy, and we ask the public to join our efforts," state police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in Sunday's announcement. "Slow down and, if possible, move over if you see a police or other emergency vehicles stopped along the roadway."

