After 63 years, Deer Park getting its first real village hall

This is an artist's rendering of the new Deer Park village hall under construction on Cuba Road. It'll be Deer Park's first real village hall since the village was incorporated in 1957. Courtesy of village of Deer Park

In its 63rd year as an incorporated municipality, Deer Park finally is getting its first real village hall -- one that'll be nearly five times larger than its previous headquarters.

For most of the past two decades, village officials operated from a 900-square-foot Cuba Road farm house dating to 1846 on municipal property that includes the Vehe Barn. Employees have worked in a temporary space in the 19th century barn since October, when the farm house was demolished.

If all goes as planned, the new village hall will be ready in May. Work started in November on the $1.6 million facility, which is being built on the same site where the farm house stood.

At 4,105 square feet, the village hall will have nearly five times more space than the house provided the six Deer Park employees who regularly interact with consultants, developers, residents and other visitors.

"It's a modest, perfect space for what we need," Deer Park Village Administrator Beth McAndrews said.

Village President Dale Sands said the hall's farm-style architecture will complement the Vehe Barn and the rest of the 14-acre site. It also will be a "green" building certified by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, he said.

"It certainly is a more professional setting," Sands added.

Deer Park was incorporated in 1957, and until 1998, several local houses served as the base for village operations.

From 1998 to 2000 -- a time of planning for Deer Park Town Center -- the village was headquartered in a mobile office trailer on Rand Road, before moving to the farm house.

McAndrews said there was no issue in demolishing the 163-year-old farm house because it was found to not have any historic value.

Along with exploring the idea of attaching new offices to Vehe Barn, village board members considered renovating the farm house or leasing office space before deciding on the stand-alone village hall.

The idea of a new Deer Park village hall first was raised at least 10 years ago. However, more pressing needs were identified, such as street upgrades, park improvements, boosting cash reserves and paying off a loan that was used to purchase the Vehe Farm in 1999.

Sands said the new village hall will be paid for in cash, allowing Deer Park to maintain its debt-free status.