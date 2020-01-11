J&J Ventures Gaming acquires Libertyville-based Tap Room Gaming

J & J Ventures Gaming, based in Effingham, has acquired Libertyville-based Tap Room Gaming, putting the 90-year-old company in the position of providing gambling machines, marketing and customer service for more than 2,000 clients.

"We are excited to merge our business efforts and expand further into the Chicago area," J & J Ventures CEO Bob Willenborg said in a written statement. "Tap Room Gaming brings sophisticated marketing and customer services to us. With our gaming systems and technology, the overall entertainment experience will be enhanced."

Michael Bond of Grayslake, the now former CEO of Tap Room Gaming and also the former Democratic state senator of the 31st District, also addressed the acquisition in the same news release.

"Tap Room Gaming's foundation has been built on customer service," Bond wrote of the merger, which was completed in late December. "We used our expertise in the industry to help drive success for our customers. We wanted to continue this tradition and know that each establishment's partnership we've built over the years will continue to succeed, which is why we've chosen J & J to move our customers forward."